For Baltimore students like us, an internship is the brass ring | READER COMMENTARY

This summer, as part of our plans to build a future for ourselves working in technology, we are participating in the Baltimore Tracks internship program. We are working with tools and languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Elixir, GitHub, PostgreSQL and BASH, learning how the pros work in tech, developing skills that will help us to make our own careers in technology. In the mornings, Code in the Schools and Pass IT On lead us in sessions where we talk about positive attitudes and values to bring with us in our work. Then we meet with our mentor at our host companies, in our case SmartLogic and Protenus. We discuss the work for the day and the challenges we are facing, and we make a plan for what we will accomplish over the next few hours. If we have questions later on, we use Slack to chat back and forth with our mentor, so that we can resolve any issues and continue to be productive throughout the day.