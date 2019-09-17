Baltimore needs to face its problems

As I was shopping in Safeway, I noticed the Baltimore Sun headline “Cheers inside, jeers outside as Trump makes quick visit to Baltimore for GOP retreat" (Sept. 12), and I couldn’t help but think that Baltimore needs to have a reality check.
My observations: I attend mass, arriving at 7:45 a.m. many weeks during the year, at one of Baltimore’s most sacred places, The Shrine of St. Jude on Paca Street. Every week after mass, I clean up the needles, syringes and debris at the bench area across from the shrine. All the while the drug addicts, who still appear to be under the influence of drugs, sit on the bench while I clean up around them. This is every time I go to mass there.
What Donald Trump has voiced is known to everyone — many areas are drug infested. Something needs to be done to solve Baltimore’s problems and Baltimore officials need to face facts. That is if you can keep a mayor long enough to address the job without resigning for some corrupt behavior.
My two cents.
P.S. Although Baltimore citizens may be “jeering,” many of us are not!
Nancy Calabrese, Arnold
