Baltimore needs to face its problems

My observations: I attend mass, arriving at 7:45 a.m. many weeks during the year, at one of Baltimore’s most sacred places, The Shrine of St. Jude on Paca Street. Every week after mass, I clean up the needles, syringes and debris at the bench area across from the shrine. All the while the drug addicts, who still appear to be under the influence of drugs, sit on the bench while I clean up around them. This is every time I go to mass there.