Although the Historic Preservation Commission chose not to pursue an historical landmark designation for the boyhood home of legendary jazz musician Cab Calloway, we must respect the history of generations of Baltimoreans who did live on this block and the craftsmen that so carefully created these buildings (“Is Cab Calloway’s former Baltimore home a historic landmark? Not officially, preservation commission says,” Jan. 10). A neighborhood without buildings ceases to be a neighborhood.
Demolishing an entire block of homes should be the last resort. A largely vacant area does not need more green-space. What this city neighborhood needs is people! Simply put, people will move to city areas where homes are maintained, streets are cared for and neighbors exist. A smaller park on the 2200 block of Druid Hill Avenue can meet the needs of the community.
Take a look on Google Earth. There is approximately 2.65 acres of green space from previously demolished homes adjacent to this block and Baltimore’s largest active park, Druid Hill Park, is a 15-minute walk away. I understand housing market prices would not necessarily cover renovation costs in this neighborhood, but that’s exactly where the government needs to step in and fill the gap. Why not commit to renovating distressed neighborhoods block-by-block?
Let’s defend the legacy that generations of Baltimoreans left us. We must protect the history that surrounds us, treasure the architectural beauty that graces us and appreciate the rowhomes that define our city streets. I’m committed to saving this block. If you’ve got financing, I will volunteer my skills to save this block.
Jessica Turrin, Baltimore
The writer is a registered architect.
