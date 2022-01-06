Postmaster owed an apology by Maryland congressional delegation | READER COMMENTARY

I appreciate The Baltimore Sun’s follow-up reporting regarding Baltimore’s postal woes (”Vacant management jobs, broken equipment led to postal delays at Baltimore facility, audit finds,” Dec. 21). As it turns out, lack of management, poor attendance, broken equipment and inadequate training has been the cause of longstanding mail delays, not the current U.S. Postmaster General’s initiatives to bring the agency into something resembling solvency.
I wonder if Maryland’s congressional delegation including Sen. Ben Cardin, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Rep. Kweisi Mfume and Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger will issue a public apology with the same vigor with which they blamed Louis DeJoy for the problems.
Bob McGeehan, Columbia
