Baltimore mail service: poor delivery and no stamps, too | READER COMMENTARY

In addition to late delivery and never delivered mail, the Hampden Post Office has devised a new trick to disrupt service: They don’t sell stamps. Yes, I’ve visited three times, and they report that they do not have any stamps for sale and cannot provide a date when stamps may be available.
This is very ingenious on their part. If the public can’t send anything, then the U.S. Postal Service automatically solves their delivery issues (”Baltimore’s abysmal mail service: Trump’s mess needs to be cleaned up,” July 14). After paying so much in late fees, I’ve pretty much switched to phone or online correspondence, but would still like the option of mailing something.
I’m patiently waiting for my toast of Champagne when Postmaster General Louis DeJoy hopefully gets canned as he well deserves!
Kitty Deimel, Baltimore
