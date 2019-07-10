Baltimore’s poorly designed downtown

It allowed for the demolition of McKeldin Square without requiring a replacement design or plan. McKeldin offered a cooling pool in summer and skating in winter, a refreshing waterfall and a convenient over-traffic walkway. The planning department also allowed for the demolition of the iconic Morris Mechanic Performing Arts Center without requiring the developer to have a building permit issued by the city and a definitive schedule for its replacement, ergo, another eyesore empty lot. Similarly, the former News American property continues to be an abusive eyesore to Pratt Street, Baltimore’s most pedestrian-impressionistic and traveled boulevard. Speaking of boulevards, Pratt Street should have resembled the famous Paris boulevard, Champs-Elysees except the planning department allowed the encroachment of restaurant and other fare into Pratt Street’s promenade.