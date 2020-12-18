Cleaning up Baltimore requires more than litter patrol | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore youth and residents have already taken the lead on the solution to these problems as well. They created a comprehensive Fair Development Plan for Zero Waste Plan for Baltimore. Then-Council President Brandon Scott launched the plan with us in February. He then voted for it, along with a majority of the City Council. He can now implement it — if his political will is strong enough. The Department of Public Works also has a plan. That plan overlaps with much of the Zero Waste Plan. Both include expanded collections for recycling, composting for all residents and job creation through the development of zero waste infrastructure. But DPW’s plan relies indefinitely on trash incineration whose pollution drives $55 million in avoidable health care costs every year and accounts for a full 8% to 9% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.