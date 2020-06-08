Police officers need to get to know the neighborhoods they serve | READER COMMENTARY

I do applaud the Baltimore Police Department for their involvement in the most recent protests. Their actions did serve and protect both the protesters and the public. As one of the few major cities that has not implemented a curfew in the past week, we should be proud. This shows great progress, but there is more work to be done. If every police officer spent their “beat” time focused on serving, they would have a much better relationship with those they have pledged to protect. Approach each incident with the objections of protection AND service. Get out of the car, off the cell phone and engage. With engagement, trust and respect will come. Be human beings with other human beings. We are all part of the same race.