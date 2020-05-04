Replica gun shooting isn’t an example of police misconduct | READER COMMENTARY

I am retired after 30 years in federal law enforcement most of which was spent in Baltimore where I was born and raised. While I agree with the majority of your editorial (“Us vs. them: Baltimore police still at odds with community,” April 30) I take exception to lumping a shooting of a “teenage boy who was holding a replica gun” in with the horrendous abuses by police you mentioned. They include the intentional coughing at a local resident during this scary COVID-19 pandemic and the alleged lying to the FBI about cocaine sales, and the whole Gun Trace Task Force debacle you have covered so well (I do support the use of the airplane for crime solving but to me that’s a separate issue).