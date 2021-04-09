Mayor Scott’s ideas about police reform have merit | READER COMMENTARY

While initially being opposed to Mayor Brandon Scott’s proposal to reduce the Baltimore Police Department’s spending over the next five years, I am now in favor of it (”Maryland Gov. Hogan, Baltimore Mayor Scott trade barbs over city police budget reduction plans,” April 8).
Currently in Baltimore, with a fully-funded police force, the murder rare is sky high. And it has been sky high for years. Annually, the city is, per capita, among the worst in the nation. I believe that something has to change. Perhaps the new mayor’s plan of improving the department’s efficiency and technology to tackle violent crime might be the vehicle to make that happen.
Gov. Larry Hogan and all of the other critics of Mayor Scott’s plan need to stop being so critical. None of the other violent reduction strategies under the present police department budget seem to be working. You never know but, maybe, just maybe, Mayor Scott’s plan could be a solution to a long-standing problem in the city of Baltimore.
Charles Chambers, Middle River
