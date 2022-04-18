Hiring civilian investigators to augment officers a wise move | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Police investigate the shooting scene near McCulloh and Wilson streets in March. The city police department recently announced plans to hire civilians to supplement its investigative staff. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Hiring civilian investigators is an outstanding concept (”Baltimore Police aim to be among first law enforcement agencies to hire civilian investigators to fill vacancies, improve clearance rates,” April 14).

It’s clear that the Baltimore Police Department and Commissioner Michael Harrison have thought through the implications. There will be training, but the training won’t be as comprehensive, nor will the physical fitness requirements be as high, as the training for sworn officers who carry guns and arrest violent criminals.

This is a new career path for folks who majored in criminal justice in college, but who are unable to meet the physical fitness standards for admission to the city police academy’s sworn officer track.

It’s a great opportunity to add smart folks to the police department who could support the work of the sworn officers. There’s lots of work that detectives do at a computer terminal that could be offloaded to civilian investigators. Some of that work could be done remotely by disabled but intelligent employees.

It’s encouraging that the BPD is expanding the pool of potential crime fighters.

Henry Farkas, Pikesville

