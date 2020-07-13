Ex-city cops: Baltimore needs a new protocol for handling mental health crises | READER COMMENTARY

Training that enables a police officer to “recognize” a person in mental health crisis is not the same as training required to effectively “de-escalate” a person in mental health crisis. The latter training takes far more time than training offered in a police curriculum. It requires persons specifically trained for that purpose. Mental health clinicians are specifically trained to address the type of situation that involves a mental health crisis. Although police are here to help the community solve its problems, there are some situations such as a mental health crisis that are beyond the purview of the role of a police officer as a first responder to assess and deescalate the situation.