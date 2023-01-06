Baltimore needs more pickleball | READER COMMENTARY

We read with great interest The Baltimore Sun’s recent article on the increasing interest in the sport of pickleball (“The world’s top pickleball player is from Maryland. Now the state has its first sport-specific club, with another on the way,” Jan. 3). The article correctly notes that while pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, Baltimore has no dedicated pickleball courts or programs.

As avid players who are committed to growing the sport, we, along with several community members, formed the Clifton Park Pickleball Group in 2022. The group meets weekly from March through November, and its participants range in age from their 20s to their 70s. We enjoy intergenerational play, build relationships with neighbors, develop new friendships and participate in a great form of exercise.

While we enjoy the community created through Clifton Park Pickleball, we believe that pickleball can have a larger impact throughout Baltimore. Pickleball, now part of the physical education curriculum in schools in Baltimore and Howard counties, could be added to the Baltimore City Public Schools physical education curriculum. City school buildings could offer indoor courts and programs during the cold winter months. Current recreation areas, such as Lake Montebello, could expand their offerings with dedicated pickleball courts.

We cannot accomplish these goals without the vision and support of Baltimore’s leaders. Toward this end, we met with state Sen. Mary Washington (District 43) and are heartened by her interest in making pickleball more accessible to city residents. We look forward to working with her in the coming months. The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks is exploring the idea of a listening session to gain more knowledge of the sport and hear directly from players. It has already offered several pickleball clinics as part of its senior programming. We are filled with optimism.

While we respect the lengths that pickleball players will go to in order to play (taping makeshift courts, drying puddles in bad weather), dedicated pickleball courts and more introductory programming offer the easiest access to the game. Pickleball will continue to increase in popularity in Baltimore as it has throughout Maryland. Dedicated courts and expanded programming will allow more city residents to pick up the game and to reap its varied benefits.

We look forward to the day that Baltimore residents can play pickleball in the city without the need to travel to neighboring counties or pay fees to private facilities. We look forward to working with city leaders to make that goal a reality.

— Kathryn Gallagher and Malissa Ruffner, Baltimore

