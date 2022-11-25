Reduce homicides and get a pension | READER COMMENTARY

City Councilmembers Eric Costello, left, and Isaac “Yitzy Schleifer, center, listen during a special meeting in June of the Baltimore City Council to consider items in the 2023 budget bill and other matters. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

It’s amazing how fast Baltimore politicians move to pass legislation to put money in their own pockets, while it could take years to enact any legislation to help city residents with their everyday struggles (”City Council pensions: The ill-timed, ill-considered expansion should be set aside,” Nov. 15). Where can anyone else work for eight years and get a full pension for life?

I say: Give them the new timeline to assure their pensions as soon as they bring the murder rate below 100 deaths per year and keep it there. That will show them that if they do their jobs well, they get compensated, but if they don’t do a good job, they don’t get rewarded with a big check in their pockets every month for the rest of their lives.

Advertisement

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.