Citizen patrols can help make Baltimore streets safer | READER COMMENTARY

Back in the 1990s, in response to an alarming increase in street crime, my Abell neighbors and I organized a citizen on patrol group to walk through the neighborhood in the evenings. Many volunteers brought their dogs, and we had a cellphone the size of a brick that we carried in a shoulder bag should we need to call 911. Other neighbors sat on their stoops in the evening during warmer months, and we all made sure our rowhouse porch lights were on all night. The idea was to increase foot traffic and the number of people outside and on the street. By doing this we created a greater sense of safety in our neighborhood.