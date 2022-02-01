Citizen patrols can help make Baltimore streets safer | READER COMMENTARY

The article about the tragic murder of Chesley Patterson mentions a lack of foot traffic on the street as one factor that makes people feel less safe in the city (”Killing of La Scala manager leaves Baltimore’s Little Italy grieving and on edge as rising violence delivers ‘gut punch, gut punch, gut punch,’” Jan 27). Baltimore residents can do something about that.
Back in the 1990s, in response to an alarming increase in street crime, my Abell neighbors and I organized a citizen on patrol group to walk through the neighborhood in the evenings. Many volunteers brought their dogs, and we had a cellphone the size of a brick that we carried in a shoulder bag should we need to call 911. Other neighbors sat on their stoops in the evening during warmer months, and we all made sure our rowhouse porch lights were on all night. The idea was to increase foot traffic and the number of people outside and on the street. By doing this we created a greater sense of safety in our neighborhood.
I know of two active citizens on patrol organizations in the city such as the Northwest Citizens on Patrol and the Lake Walker Community Organization but there may be more. We met with the Northwest Citizens on Patrol folks who were more than happy to share their experience. I bet they would help any neighborhood that was interested in setting up a patrol. Or, perhaps the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement could assist neighborhoods in doing the same.
Organizing to be more present on our neighborhood streets is one way to feel part of the solution to making Baltimore feel safer.
Dawna Cobb, Cockeysville
The writer is a past president of the Abell Improvement Association and past board member of the Charles Village Civic Association.
