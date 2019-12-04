While I believe there are a lot of problems with the city that we constantly here about (schools, police, criminal justice system, government, lack of jobs, etc.) I believe there is another major issue that is not talked about enough.
I believe that a major problem for Baltimore is that a large percentage of city youth are not being raised in an environment that sets them up for success. It seems to me that if a child is raised in a household with two involved parents who can financially support a child or children, they have a much better chance to succeed in life (“Youth arrests in Baltimore down 55%, but report finds racial disparities and other problems in justice system,” April 24).
My thought is to encourage people to not have children until they have the ability to take care of their kids financially (steady income that is adequate to raise children) and emotionally and socially (two-parent, stable households).
Would a public relations campaign with this message being blasted throughout the city on billboards, social media, the news (much like the old, “It’s 11:00. Do you know where your children are?” of the past), being stated by every politician and member of the clergy at every public meeting or news conference be helpful?
Stuart Caplan, Baltimore
