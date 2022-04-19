What is with the Orioles? | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 2-1 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

The Baltimore Sun has carried article after article describing the plight of the Orioles for several years now. The latest “tragedy” has to do with their recently designated “star” pitcher, John Means (”Orioles place John Means on 60-day injured list as they seek additional opinions on ace’s elbow,” April 17). But I think all these stories miss the point in not highlighting that these are not “acute” problems that only happen occasionally. Rather, these are “chronic” problems that are routine in current Oriole lore. Years ago, down the road in the District of Columbia, the Senators had a motto: “First in war, first in peace and last in the American League.”

Rather than harp on these hard luck stories, our attention should be placed on another piece of news regarding the error made by the Maryland General Assembly in awarding more than $1 billion toward renovations of the Baltimore stadia that host the Ravens and Orioles. I have no argument with M&T Bank Stadium as the Ravens owner has expressed clear loyalty to Baltimore. The Orioles have been silent about their ownership arrangement, their commitment to Baltimore as well as finances. They are one of the two “low budget” teams in Major League Baseball.

The failure of the Orioles reflect that uncertainty. Decision making is questionable. The team has squandered talent and management is about to lose players in their “walk” years as they get demoralized by losing. The Orioles’ message to supporters is the same: Wait, wait, wait.

For what? Godot?

Stuart A. Tiegel, Havre de Grace

