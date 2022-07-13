Cardin goes to bat for the Baltimore oriole | READER COMMENTARY

A Baltimore oriole sings along the Minebank Run Trail at Cromwell Valley Park. Dozens of orioles, both Baltimore and Orchard, return to the park each spring for nesting season. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

In Maryland, no bird is more iconic than the Baltimore oriole. Sadly, the species, along with other neotropical migratory birds, is declining. Fortunately, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, alongside Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, introduced the Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act, which would provide a fourfold funding increase to help conserve species like the Baltimore oriole (”In 50 years, the Baltimore oriole population fell by a third; will we risk losing more?” April 25).

NMBCA is the only federal grant program dedicated to conserving migratory birds throughout the Americas. By reauthorizing and improving the grant program, this bipartisan bill would ensure that high-quality conservation projects break ground and that the program can be fairly accessed by all conservation partners. The American Bird Conservancy Action Fund thanks Senator Cardin for championing this legislation. His leadership ensures that Maryland’s birds are protected, benefiting the environment and economy.

— Annie Chester, Washington, D.C.

