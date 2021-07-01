There’s hope for a better tomorrow, Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

In Dan Rodrick’s recent column, he bemoans the overall diminished values found in this country using as an example many people’s hesitancy to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (”Much-admired Greatest Generation values missing in half the country during pandemic,” June 22). One solution can be found in the amazing words of Steven Charleston, a native American, in his recently published book, “Ladder to the Light: An Indigenous Elder’s Meditations on Hope and Courage.” It should be noted that the author, whose ancestors have lived here for eons, writes optimistically about our country even though his people did not obtain the right to vote until 1924. The book group I belong to just finished this short paperback and everyone seemed to agree that it has life-changing potential.
What makes the book so remarkable is that Mr. Charleston writes so beautifully, yet simply. These two quotes really spoke to my group: “Even if we do face darkness, that is never the final word” (page 91). “Celebrating what we hope for together is better than fighting over what we believe separately” (page 96). For him, it’s all about how our shared hopes can change history. Hope for a better tomorrow is the common ground that we all share regardless of our religious leanings. Our community grows as we embrace this hope together.
Pick up this book, Baltimore. It may even encourage those still holding out to get immunized. The book can be found at the library, but a word of warning. I found myself highlighting and writing in the margins of my copy. When finished, I realized that I had actually underlined almost the whole book. It’s that good!
Kathy Nichols, Baltimore
