There’s hope for a better tomorrow, Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

In Dan Rodrick’s recent column, he bemoans the overall diminished values found in this country using as an example many people’s hesitancy to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (”Much-admired Greatest Generation values missing in half the country during pandemic,” June 22). One solution can be found in the amazing words of Steven Charleston, a native American, in his recently published book, “Ladder to the Light: An Indigenous Elder’s Meditations on Hope and Courage.” It should be noted that the author, whose ancestors have lived here for eons, writes optimistically about our country even though his people did not obtain the right to vote until 1924. The book group I belong to just finished this short paperback and everyone seemed to agree that it has life-changing potential.