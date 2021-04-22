Ex-Mayors Schmoke and O’Malley: Baltimore must make full use of American Rescue Plan money | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore did this very well when our federal government last invested in cities with the Empowerment Zones of the 1990s. Openness, transparency, community engagement and follow-through were the hallmarks of that effort. Thousands of families took advantage of workforce training programs to gain better jobs at higher pay. Inner Harbor East, the East Baltimore Development Initiative and the Westside were advanced from plans on drawing boards to brick and mortar realities. With even more at play and more at stake, Mayor Scott can make sure Baltimore captures all the benefits of this big federal investment.