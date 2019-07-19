A defense of Howard County (from a Baltimore native)

Speaking of my kids, I sat them down to have “the talk” about encounters with the police. But probably not the talk you’re imagining. No, I had to explain that they can’t expect the same level of courtesy and professionalism in other jurisdictions that is the norm with Howard County cops. The succession of Baltimore Police Department headline scandals are an issue, of course. But when you’re stopped by police in Howard County, you typically don’t have to wade through testosterone, or ego, or bravado, or bullying. More often than not you’re dealing with someone who just wants to keep you and everyone around you safe. Howard County police officers are not angels. But they’re usually too busy being good at their jobs to kick down your door and rob you, toss you unrestrained into the back of a police van or arrest you for expressing your opinion.