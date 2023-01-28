BMA should always be at the center | READER COMMENTARY

Asma Naeem has been named director of the Baltimore Museum of Art. She joined the BMA as chief curator in 2018, after working as a curator at the National Portrait Gallery. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

I read with interest the front page story on the naming of Asma Naeem as director of the Baltimore Museum of Art (”Asma Naeem set to be first person of color to lead the Baltimore Museum of Art in its 109-year history,” Jan. 24).

I was deeply puzzled by the last paragraph. Naeem is quoted as saying she wants to “decenter the museum.” Ms. Naeem is director of a fine cultural institution in our city. She, more than anybody else in the world, should see “centering the museum” as a duty of her position.

— A.B. Crowder, Baltimore

