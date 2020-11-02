Baltimore NAACP: BMA must stay the course | READER COMMENTARY

It is shameful that in this day and age bullies opposed to progress are sending letters to the editor condemning the board’s decision on the inflammatory and specious grounds that, “(h)istorically white males have created the vast majority of famous western art,” and that investing in diversity “lowers the bar” and is “pandering” (“Baltimore Museum of Art is gradually getting ‘gutted,'” Oct. 8). In light of the negative push back and the decision to place their plan on hold, I pray that Mr. Bedford, Ms. Segal and the BMA team are not discouraged. I hope that they will continue to be encouraged because, as the late Rep. John Lewis would say, they are causing “good trouble.”