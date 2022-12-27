Don’t blame city police when criminals choose to kill | READER COMMENTARY

Why are people holding the Baltimore Police Department responsible for the uptick in violence and shootings in Baltimore? We all applauded the consent decree to change the culture of the police.

Maybe it’s time for Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Council to write a consent decree for the citizens of Baltimore to spell out what’s expected from the residents on a daily basis. Stop ignoring the problem and hold the criminals responsible (”14-year-old girl injured in shooting in West Baltimore on Thursday,” Dec. 22).

— Michael E. Daneker, Baltimore

