I am an elderly former resident of Baltimore. When I lived in West Baltimore, it was a wonderful life. I had to leave when drafted but still, to this day, I miss the great life I had growing up in the city.
The current culture in Baltimore needs a strong pressure to change it — to stop all the unnecessary killings. If I were in charge of the city or state, I would declare a city under martial law and enforce with all available resources. This would include the Maryland State Police and the Maryland National Guard. I would curtail the time people could be on the street (after 10 p.m., you would not be allowed out unless you were working).
I would treat Baltimore as a location in need of strong management from above to rule the way the existing culture operates. Place tough and closely managed methods to change the existing culture to reduce 300 murders (“Baltimore hits 300 homicides for fifth year in a row,” Nov. 14). Set high standards that must be accepted or go out of city or jail. If this present culture exists without change, Baltimore is heading for collapse.
Bernard R. Jacobs, Annapolis
