Defunding Baltimore’s mounted police harms efforts to upgrade city’s west side | READER COMMENTARY

Why do I care as the director of the B&O Railroad Museum that the City Council voted to eliminate a unit that comprises a minor fraction (far less than 1%) of the Baltimore Police Department’s overall budget? For several important reasons. First, this unit was poised to move into its new home, a recently-constructed, privately-funded, state-of-the-art equestrian facility located on the B&O Railroad Museum’s property. Two years ago, following the Baltimore unrest, a lease was negotiated to move the mounted unit to the new stable reflecting the city’s interest in investing in the west side. Defunding the unit at this point, unfortunately, sends the signal that the City Council is no longer interested in west side investment or improvement.