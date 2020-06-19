Defunding Baltimore’s mounted police harms efforts to upgrade city’s west side | READER COMMENTARY

On June 15, the Baltimore City Council voted to defund the mounted unit of the Baltimore Police Department, the oldest, continuously operating mounted unit in the country. This unit serves as ambassadors for the department, performing the exact type of policing called for in the consent decree as well as recent reform packages (”The Baltimore City Council eliminated $22 million from the police budget. What does that look like?” June 17).
Why do I care as the director of the B&O Railroad Museum that the City Council voted to eliminate a unit that comprises a minor fraction (far less than 1%) of the Baltimore Police Department’s overall budget? For several important reasons. First, this unit was poised to move into its new home, a recently-constructed, privately-funded, state-of-the-art equestrian facility located on the B&O Railroad Museum’s property. Two years ago, following the Baltimore unrest, a lease was negotiated to move the mounted unit to the new stable reflecting the city’s interest in investing in the west side. Defunding the unit at this point, unfortunately, sends the signal that the City Council is no longer interested in west side investment or improvement.
Second, this $3.5 million facility was supported by the state of Maryland, the private sector and several philanthropic foundations. To date, the city has not contributed financially to the cost of constructing the stable. In defunding the unit and walking away from this project, the city is risking support from the same private donor pool for other citywide initiatives, which in the wake of COVID-19 becomes a particularly untenable risk.
Third, and perhaps most importantly, we believe the work the mounted unit does with the community and local children is exactly the type of work that is needed to change the culture. The stables have been constructed with a classroom as a centerpiece so that neighboring children could have the opportunity to learn firsthand about equine studies, law enforcement and transportation fields as potential career pathways, all while bonding with the police. Please view this short video as proof of concept of the importance of this Unit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xen4hptiWQs&feature=youtu.be.
We remain hopeful that the City Council will shed greater light on its decision process, consider all of the facts and listen to its constituency. We thank Councilman John Bullock for his leadership on this issue and respectfully urge the City Council to reconsider its decision.
Kris A. Hoellen, Baltimore
The writer is executive director of the B&O Railroad Museum.
