City drivers deserve a bit more respect | READER COMMENTARY

A crew from Priceless Industries apply epoxy paint to the new bike lane along Central Avenue in Baltimore. Nov. 15, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Letter writer Lucas Reilly needs to take a deep breath (”People against bike lanes don’t deserve to be heard,” Nov. 23).

“Is there anything more pathetic than car-brained boomers wailing about the development of livable city infrastructure?” Yes, sir, indeed there is. And one of those things “more pathetic” is his singling out “boomers” for having the nerve to see things a bit differently from him.

They are not “Dodos,” and actually many are not boomers. Many are taxpayers who live and possibly own homes in our city. And if they are car owners, they pay the fees and taxes for our roads which, for bikers, is not required. His prejudices are what should not be part of public discourse.

— Mary R. Erb, Baltimore

