Scott will be mayor all right, but far from the youngest | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, The Baltimore Sun incorrectly stated that Brandon Scott will become the youngest mayor in Baltimore history (“Brandon Scott elected Baltimore mayor, will become youngest to hold city’s top job,” Nov. 4). When he is sworn in on Dec. 8, Mr. Scott will be 36 years, 8 months old, but four previous Baltimore mayors were younger when they first held the office.
The youngest mayors in Baltimore history were: Solomon Hillen Jr., born July 10, 1810, who took office April 1, 1842, at age 31 years; James O. Law, born March 14, 1809, who took office on Oct. 19, 1843, at age 34 years, 7 months; John H.T. Jerome, born Feb. 26, 1816, who took office on Nov. 11, 1850, at age 34 years, 8 months; and Robert McLane, born Nov. 30, 1867, who took office on May 19, 1903 at age 35 years, 5 months.
The article also stated that Baltimore’s youngest mayor was Democrat Martin O’Malley. According to my research, Mayor O’Malley was the seventh youngest person to become mayor of Baltimore at the age of 36 years, 10 months.
Fred Shoken, Baltimore
