Take it easy on Mayor Scott, Baltimore Sun | READER COMMENTARY

In response to The Sun’s recent editorial, “Mayor Scott, what’s your plan for lowering property tax rate?” (June 22), I am going to suggest the editorial board back off and give our mayor a chance. Brandon Scott has only been in office for seven months and he didn’t arrive with all the connections, political networking and experience of previous mayors. He is fresh, young, educated and has a vision of a better Baltimore.
And speaking of previous mayors, what a mess he was handed! The past three elected mayors, Sheila Dixon, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Catherine Pugh, all left the mayor’s office in shambles or disgrace, one after the other. Former Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young just coasted through his one year. So Mayor Scott is trying to clean up the aftermath gracefully without casting stones at his predecessors. And what a year! Coming in during the pandemic and sorting out the myriad problems inherent in a global recovery.
Additionally, doing comparisons with the counties is not apples to apples. Baltimore City is a completely different fruit, and many wouldn’t have it any other way. The city has location on its side and with time becoming more precious and the price of gas going up that’s a gem of considerable value. And there is no replacing the city life for its proximity to attractions, museums, night life, restaurants and bars while putting down roots in neighborhoods of history and diversity, both in population and housing.
Besides, while the tax rate might be higher, the assessments are lower, so the idea that middle class families who own property in the city will sell out and move to the county to avoid the tax rate is simply spurious. The tax rate will not be their impetus.
Mayor Brandon Scott is working hard at an incredibly challenging job and he doesn’t need criticism and nagging from this newspaper right now about what is going to happen in 2023. Rome wasn’t built in a day.
Georgia Corso, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.