Take it easy on Mayor Scott, Baltimore Sun | READER COMMENTARY

Additionally, doing comparisons with the counties is not apples to apples. Baltimore City is a completely different fruit, and many wouldn’t have it any other way. The city has location on its side and with time becoming more precious and the price of gas going up that’s a gem of considerable value. And there is no replacing the city life for its proximity to attractions, museums, night life, restaurants and bars while putting down roots in neighborhoods of history and diversity, both in population and housing.