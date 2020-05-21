Focusing on race does city and mayoral candidates a disservice | READER COMMENTARY

Pastor Kevin Slayton laments the large number of African-Americans in the race for mayor of Baltimore, ignoring completely the breadth of choice they, along with the other candidates, offer to voters (“Baltimore’s black voters can’t afford to be divided this mayoral election,” May 19). His point is that so many African-Americans on the ballot make it more likely that the next mayor will not represent the “best interests” of the black community. The thinly-veiled implication of this statement is that unless the next mayor is African-American, the best interests of the black community will not be served.