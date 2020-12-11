Mayor Scott must find the answers | READER COMMENTARY

Maybe trash should be our new mayor’s priority, or maybe it should be fighting racism or saving lives (”For Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s next mayor, a little advice and some big ideas,” Dec. 4). My suggestion to Brandon Scott is to have a solid process in place for solving the issues facing Baltimore. Identify and define a problem, collect best practices and creative ideas for solving it, implement a solution with oversight in a timely way, and publicly evaluate the result. Finding the very best solutions should be the guiding principle in making plans and spending the city’s money.
This is just one idea, but he could pick one crucial area like food, shelter or education and just go all out with it. Sell off the police helicopters and military equipment and put those millions of dollars toward being the city with no one on the waiting list for public housing. Or let’s be the city with free grants and entrepreneur training to every returning citizen, or the city with free child care from birth to pre-K. We need something to be proud of and a big shift in one area might shake loose the dynamic everywhere else.
Congratulations, Mayor Scott. My three boys are so excited that you won. Baltimore is behind you! Let us know how we can help.
Megan Beller, Baltimore
