Mayor Scott must find the answers | READER COMMENTARY

This is just one idea, but he could pick one crucial area like food, shelter or education and just go all out with it. Sell off the police helicopters and military equipment and put those millions of dollars toward being the city with no one on the waiting list for public housing. Or let’s be the city with free grants and entrepreneur training to every returning citizen, or the city with free child care from birth to pre-K. We need something to be proud of and a big shift in one area might shake loose the dynamic everywhere else.