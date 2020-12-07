Mayor Scott should tackle Rodricks’ to-do list | READER COMMENTARY

Let’s hope Baltimore Mayor-elect Brandon Scott frames Dan Rodricks’ column and displays it in his City Hall abode (”For Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s next mayor, a little advice and some big ideas,” Dec. 4). Our city needs these ideas and most citizens would agree, with one or two exceptions.
I just love the idea of neighborhood trash patrols. I pick up stuff all the time and so do several of my friends, but we need official recognition, recruitment protocol and activism. The median strip in front of my apartment is often a chaos of paper, garbage and soda cans. The only ones who like it are the rats who are moving in.
The concept of a pedestrian bridge spanning the Inner Harbor was proposed years ago and failed. I hope this project never happens. First, who will pay for it? Second, how will it be maintained? And third (and most important) how will it be policed?
I’m sorry Dan Rodricks said nothing about reinvigorating Harborplace and The Power Plant. Let’s encourage Barnes & Noble to return to the Inner Harbor, promote more retailing and above all, assure we have round-the-clock police presence.
The “to do” list for Mayor Scott is daunting, but realistic if we all put our shoulders to the wheel.
Roz Heid, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.