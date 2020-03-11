Baltimore needs a mayor who will deliver for the city | READER COMMENTARY

As we approach Baltimore’s mayoral primary, Baltimore’s progressive voters are faced with plenty of choices, many of whom have no real path to victory. To change the city’s direction from status quo and corruption, we need to take find a popular candidate who will deliver solid progress (“Campaigning in the time of coronavirus: Baltimore mayoral candidates embrace hand sanitizer, the elbow bump,” March 11).
There are a few progressive candidates within electoral striking distance: Brandon Scott, Mary Miller and Thiru Vignarajah. But progressive friends don’t stop there! Do your homework and find the candidate who is able and willing to do the hard work of fixing this city’s myriad problems, who understands what needs to be done on Day 1 with solid and reasonable ideas and will hold him or herself accountable when things get hard (and they will).
Mostly, I implore my friends to not just settle on the unelectable candidate who makes you feel good about your vote, but somebody who will actually make a difference in the lives of all Baltimoreans.
Peter Evans, Baltimore
