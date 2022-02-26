Mayor Scott was wise to take it slow on removing mask mandate | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the mask mandate in Baltimore, I was pleased that Mayor Brandon Scott took his time rolling it back (”Time to end Baltimore’s mask mandate,” Feb. 23). There are parts of the city where infection rates are higher and vaccination rates are lower than where letter writer Mike Jacobson lives. There are older people and people in bad health who have preexisting conditions and masks help protect them.
I agree it’s silly to wear a mask when entering a restaurant or bar while being able to take it off while eating and drinking. As for schools, I’m concerned about vaccinated kids with younger unvaccinated siblings at home, those kids living with older grandparents and relatives, and teachers who may have kids and parents at home.
Kids are resilient. They are OK wearing a mask. This virus isn’t done with us yet although we are all ready to be done with the virus. Relax the mask mandate in bars and restaurants. And please do not chastise anybody who still chooses to wear one.
Janis Lowen, Baltimore
