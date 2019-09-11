Baltimore should not do away with marijuana testing

Things are getting pretty bad in Baltimore when a City Council member like Shannon Sneed can say of marijuana, “If it’s in your system and you are a good candidate, I would think we want the best candidate.” (“Baltimore City Council to consider banning marijuana testing of candidates for many city government jobs?” Sept. 9) Even “recreational” marijuana smokers have to know and associate with the black market pot purveyors, and they may even have them on speed dial. Those “recreational directors” commit felonies all day long with sales and distribution and manufacture of recreational marijuana. Oh yes, they don’t pay taxes. Best candidates who are regularly involved with felonious individuals in these pursuits are, to me, already ethically flawed. Thus, I would think these “best candidates” should be the first candidates for Baltimore work to be eliminated from consideration, merely on their associations and more importantly, their black market mentality.