A place where Baltimore city budget is falling short | READER COMMENTARY

While the fact that the city budget does include more funds for education is good news, there are problems with the budget that were not addressed in the article, “Baltimore City Council approves $4 billion budget, cuts $500,000 from sheriff’s office after eviction dispute,” (June 23).

In trying to get the grass mowed on the property of a city-owned vacant school building near my home, I learned that not only are there no funds allocated to maintaining vacant city-owned properties, there is simply not enough money in the budget to maintain any city-owned buildings, according to Bill Henry, the city’s comptroller.

The problem is so severe that there have been suggestions that Baltimore should sell off properties since it does not maintain them adequately. Maintaining the property you own seems to me a basic measure of the competence of our city government and I expect Mayor Brandon Scott to rectify this problem. If it is not addressed, he will certainly not get my vote again.

— Carol Rice, Baltimore

