Baltimore needs high-speed rail, not maglev | READER COMMENTARY

In my trips to Europe, I fell in love with all the great transportation options available locally and throughout the continent. I have taken several of the high speed trains: France’s TGV, Germany’s ICE and Spain’s AVE. I’ve taken the Thalys from Paris to Brussels and the Eurostar from London to Paris. I’ve taken local public transportation in most of the Western European capitals and other cities. The key is connectivity. When the train approaches a lake, you transfer to a boat and when approaching a mountain you transfer to a funicular. European public transportation is heavily subsidized as part of public policy as roadways are less common and parking almost impossible. In Europe, everyone takes public transportation. It is not a matter of class or income. Some local transportation systems are more basic and remind me of the Baltimore streetcar system. An example is the Amsterdam tram. This kind of system does not require the same degree of engineering, construction and dislocation. Bringing the streetcar back to Baltimore would be a relatively easy proposition.