Howard County is bland, Baltimore is not

So now for the Howard County critic of all things Baltimore (“The last thing Baltimore needs is more abandonment,” July 9).
Sorry to set the timeline stage but I came to the Washington area in the ’50s to go to college and am well aware of D.C. being the “murder capital of the world” as well as the demeaning term, “chocolate city." Nobody in the suburbs wanted to go downtown. Well, no need to recount that history.
The choice can be to stay in Howard County and do what? Where are the museums? Where is the history? How many choices of top restaurants? Where are the art centers and art schools? If the choice is bland, bland and bland, people should stay in Howard County in self-righteousness and safety?
Or they might step back into a pioneering spirit and face the unknown. Be adventuresome.
I loved the D.C. area but the time came to acknowledge the total disruption of traffic. One’s life is controlled by the clock and the arrival of rush hour. There is no way to enjoy the city unless one lives near a subway station.
So the move to Baltimore with its gritty industrial background, its unpretentious immigrant villages offering their own unique slice of their past world histories (oh, the food) versus the D.C. world where the first question asked is, “What do you do?” became an overwhelming choice.
I would never have chosen vanilla Howard County. Too boring.
So, Baltimore has challenges, but my calendar is full of interesting things to do in this city. There are Baltimore Foreign Council talks, Baltimore Heritage tours, Peabody free concerts, MICA’s influence on the arts of the city — and so much more.
Give me the grunge and the stimulation. Perhaps there should be boring suburbs for those who choose “safety?”
Barbara Stone