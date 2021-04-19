xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

How about a prize for cleanest city block? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 19, 2021 1:24 PM
Litter in an alley near Bocek/Madison East End in Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun).
Litter in an alley near Bocek/Madison East End in Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun). (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

So, a way I’d love to see encouragement of cleanup in Baltimore would be block-to-block contests (”Cleaning up one neighborhood is good. Cleaning up all of Baltimore — while creating lots of jobs — is much better,” April 13). Prizes could include a barbecue grill, an outdoor party or “time with a music studio” or simply ask what prizes people want and then meet them where they are.

Additional encouragement could be small crews helping set up a plan or pick-up spot for refuse and having treats, juices and water, etc. All of which provides visibility, pride and cooperation. These are infectious qualities and they will spread!

Advertisement

By the way, I would be happy to be involved in coordinating as a volunteer.

David Grant, Towson

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement