How about a prize for cleanest city block? | READER COMMENTARY

So, a way I’d love to see encouragement of cleanup in Baltimore would be block-to-block contests (”Cleaning up one neighborhood is good. Cleaning up all of Baltimore — while creating lots of jobs — is much better,” April 13). Prizes could include a barbecue grill, an outdoor party or “time with a music studio” or simply ask what prizes people want and then meet them where they are.
Additional encouragement could be small crews helping set up a plan or pick-up spot for refuse and having treats, juices and water, etc. All of which provides visibility, pride and cooperation. These are infectious qualities and they will spread!
By the way, I would be happy to be involved in coordinating as a volunteer.
David Grant, Towson
