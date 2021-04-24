Momentum building for a cleaner Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

A public service campaign right now could appeal to and highlight diverse communities in Baltimore, educate, encourage enthusiasm and enlist a wide range of leaders to create the will and support the vision to be the cleanest, greenest of cities. What is it that benches I have spotted along Harford Road say about “Greatest” Baltimore? A worthy aspiration. Many projects suggest themselves for clean-up efforts and volunteers are ready to join a workforce of paid employees. A real win-win in this time of need and opportunity.