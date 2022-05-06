Baltimore needs better political leaders | READER COMMENTARY

It didn’t take long for Nick Mosby, the president of the Baltimore City Council, to jump on the bandwagon his wife, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, had started in using any means possible to accomplish a personal goal (“Baltimore Council president apologizes for chaotic hearing as council members decry behavior,” April 27).

Recently, Mr. Mosby took a play out of the Donald Trump playbook to try to get a bill passed that the majority of the City Council and mayor didn’t agree with. His wife used a similar Trump play of attacking the system to try to get her criminal charges thrown out. In both cases, they resorted to intimidation-style tactics when accepting the truth or letting the system do its job would not work in their favor.

My only question is: Why does Baltimore feel a need to continue electing and supporting individuals who care more about their own personal gains than the citizens of a city that is deteriorating at the hands of their poor leadership? And what about the leadership in some of the clergy of this city who represent so many congregants yet feel a need to publicly support unlawful and inappropriate behavior (“‘Fight of our lives’: Marilyn Mosby speaks at Baltimore’s Empowerment Temple on Sunday morning, days after federal indictment,” Jan. 16)? We can do better Baltimore. We have in the past.

— Michael Green, Baltimore

