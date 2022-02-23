Good-paying jobs won’t solve Baltimore’s woes | READER COMMENTARY

Mike Rosenbaum’s suggestion that there should be 50,000 jobs with at least $60,000 salaries would be “a solution to poverty in Baltimore” is so fraught with misinformation, it’s no wonder he withdrew from the race for governor last year (”Dan Rodricks: 50,000 jobs that pay at least $60 grand; Mike Rosenbaum’s big-brain plan for Baltimore,” Feb. 10).