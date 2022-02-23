Good-paying jobs won’t solve Baltimore’s woes | READER COMMENTARY

Mike Rosenbaum’s suggestion that there should be 50,000 jobs with at least $60,000 salaries would be “a solution to poverty in Baltimore” is so fraught with misinformation, it’s no wonder he withdrew from the race for governor last year (”Dan Rodricks: 50,000 jobs that pay at least $60 grand; Mike Rosenbaum’s big-brain plan for Baltimore,” Feb. 10).
Prices for everything would increase, and the majority of people here would require more financial help than they get now. The prime concern for this city should be guns, drugs and judges giving short sentences or bail for dangerous and repetitive criminals.
Art Shefrin, Baltimore
