How to redevelop Harborplace: First, tear down the concrete ‘moat’ around it | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore-based developer P. David Bramble and his MCB Real Estate firm last year struck a deal to acquire Harborplace, the struggling one-time centerpiece of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor redevelopment in the 1980s, out of receivership. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

In the current discourse about the potential redevelopment of Baltimore’s Harborplace, quite a number of different ideas have been suggested for what should become of the site, with many of them holding promise. However, we feel that there’s a major problem with Harborplace that everyone is overlooking despite it being clear as day: Harborplace is an island (”Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: What about a High Line for Harborplace?” June 6).

On one side, Harborplace is bordered by the water. This serves as its fundamental draw. On the other side, Harborplace is bordered by wide fields of asphalt and concrete — Pratt Street, Light Street and Key Highway. These serve as its elementary weakness, one that we all stopped noticing long ago.

Where they hem in Harborplace, both Pratt Street and Key Highway are five lanes wide, whereas Light Street is up to 10 lanes wide. The traffic that flows along them is fast-moving and impatient. The result is a foreboding, dangerous, pedestrian-hostile moat that physically separates Harborplace from the rest of the city and its residents, one that takes concerted effort to cross — for the disabled and abled alike.

While it is true that Harborplace did, at one time, thrive despite this imposing moat, that time has passed. When it opened in 1980, Harborplace was hailed as an urban game-changer and inspired a number of other festival marketplaces around the country. Harborplace’s uniqueness was enough to draw people across its moat.

In its heyday, it also probably helped immensely that, for Baltimore residents, Harborplace was the only nonindustrial section of waterfront available for their recreation and enjoyment. Four decades later, the waterfront beyond Harborplace has markedly changed. Baltimore’s waterfront promenade offers a nearly 5.5-mile pedestrian path along the water’s edge from Canton Waterfront Park to the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Absent a truly revolutionary idea and fantastic execution, a successful redevelopment of Harborplace that is long-lived will be kneecapped by its moat of roadways. And so, the visionary proposal we have for Harborplace is to seamlessly integrate into the city that surrounds it by radically downsizing Pratt Street, Light Street and Key Highway. Invert their focus and purpose from automobile-centric highways (where people crossing is dissuaded) to people-centric boulevards (where automobiles speeding through is discouraged).

Regardless of what becomes of the actual Harborplace site, tearing down its asphalt and concrete moat will serve as Baltimore’s new urban game-changer.

— Michael Scepaniak, Cockeysville

— David House, Baltimore

The writers are co-presidents of Strong Towns Baltimore. The letter was co-signed by 18 additional individuals.

