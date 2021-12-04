Don’t ignore the harm caused by burning trash | READER COMMENTARY

It is natural that the concentration of these toxic chemicals will be highest at the point of release and thus relatively higher in the immediate neighborhood of the incinerator than farther away. While it is clear that Mr. Gupta has valid concerns about landfills, he appears to focus much too narrowly on those concerns and to disregard the health consequences of incineration to people who live near incinerators. Sweeping other people’s problems under the rug is neither right nor practical in the long run.