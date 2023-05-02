We now have appropriate oversight, says city Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming | READER COMMENTARY

I would like to congratulate the citizens of Baltimore on a big win!

We often hear that our vote does not matter and that government is too cumbersome to change. But last November, the vote of city resident did count and they changed government for the better: 86% of Baltimore voters cast their ballots in overwhelming support of Question I, which proposed to establish a new citizens-based advisory board to oversee the Office of the Inspector General.

That means Baltimore citizens amended the city charter only a year after the fundamental flaw of the original board was pointed out! As a direct result, the new OIG Advisory Board will be the citizens’ voice in that office’s budgeting process and, down the road, when selecting my eventual replacement.

The board is diverse and is representative of the citizens of Baltimore. I encourage all to visit the OIG website at inspector-general.baltimorecity.gov to meet the new members.

Its inaugural meeting took place on April 18, 2023, and can be viewed on Charm City TV. The new advisory board unanimously selected Gayle Guilford to serve as chair. Guilford retired in 2020 after a long and distinguished career of service to Baltimore. The city recognized her by presenting her with the prestigious Richard A. Lidinsky Sr. Award which is given annually to a city employee who represents the best example of public service and integrity to the citizens of Baltimore.

This meeting also allowed the OIG executive team to explain and justify the $2.4 million OIG budget, which represents only 0.054% of the city’s $4.4 billion annual budget. The board also learned that the city’s ethics office was again denied a software upgrade for the financial disclosure program by the Bureau of Budget and Management. The requested $300,000 — representing just 0.0068% of the city budget — is necessary to improve the ability to complete financial disclosures and provide increased availability to the public.

Failure to put accountability, transparency and ethics at the forefront of government has never been a pathway to effective or efficient governance. My hope is the Baltimore City Council will correct this miscalculation when we meet on June 1.

The board’s goal is to provide a voice for the citizens of our beloved city and to help make it a better place with a strong and independent OIG leading the way.

I believe we are well on our way!

— Isabel Mercedes Cumming, Baltimore

The writer is inspector general of Baltimore.

