Stop the anti-Baltimore hysteria | READER COMMENTARY

Spectators watch the 4th of July fireworks from Tide Point on Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Like many folks, I can’t help cringing over the shootings and homicides that seem to occur nightly in Baltimore. I anxiously awaited the July 5th sunrise to address the July 4th aftermath. Then, behold: no shooting or mayhem! Just a national celebration by thousands of people of all races from all walks of life. Just like I thought (”Four dead, 9 others injured, including a 14-year-old, in Baltimore over July Fourth weekend, police say,” July 6).

Now, I can shout: Stop spreading city hysteria! There’s no need to be terrified of coming downtown for entertainment! Don’t deny yourself! Don’t hide, hibernate or insulate yourself for fear of harm and danger. Don’t make excuses. Come to the Inner Harbor, M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards — and celebrate life!

Don’t let the roaming 1% criminal element intimidate or terrorize you. Crime roams. The real Baltimore showed up and showed out Monday on America’s Independence Day. Just like they’re supposed to. They’re the Baltimore that represents me.

And as far as the squeegee kids, just wave or shake your head, “no.” I do. It works.

— Gilbert Richards, Baltimore

