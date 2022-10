A tent encampment for homeless people that is located under the Jones Falls Expressway in downtown Baltimore. Oct. 7, 2022. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Thank you for the recent front page article on the need for stable, permanent housing in Baltimore (”Homeless activists at Baltimore’s I-83 encampment protest hold out for permanent housing. City says only options are temporary.” Oct. 14). Please continue to regularly report on the housing crisis in Baltimore.

— Susan Talbott, Baltimore

