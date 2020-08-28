Braverman was a top-notch public employee | READER COMMENTARY

Michael was often the smartest person in the room, but I never saw him treat anyone with anything but respect. I don’t believe he had ambition to be a big shot — but he did want to see things done well and done to further some legitimate purpose. He was exceptional dealing with people — very savvy about their needs and motivations and could communicate with anyone. He did not play games to gain advantage. He didn’t need to. He was just really smart, worked hard, had good ideas and was trustworthy. His character and performance got people’s attention and he naturally rose to the positions he attained.