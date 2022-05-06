In Baltimore, the true ‘hons’ will always be missed | READER COMMENTARY

A May 3 letter to the editor asked: “What makes one 30-year business closing more notable than another?” I think I can answer that one. I wrote my very first letter to The Sun in 2010. It was published on Dec. 14 and titled “You can’t stop me, hon.”

It had to do with the truly ridiculous claim that the owner of Cafe Hon planned to trademark the term “hon” for future profit. But the use of the term “hon” belongs to all the older ladies and all my aunts in my Polish neighborhood who used the word daily and could never be owned by anyone. Hon belonged to East Baltimore. It was very endearing.

I believe that trademark effort started the Cafe Hon owner’s claim to fame. even though it almost killed her business. So, now this has all come full circle and she is trying to bow out gracefully by closing the restaurant after 30 years. I think all the hoopla around the closure has to do with whatever the Foreman group will open in this already popular spot.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, “After 30 years in business, the trendy dress and accessory shop, After Midnight, quietly closed her doors in Fells Point last weekend to no fanfare, no interviews. It just closed,” letter writer Mary-Jo Ford Dale notes. After Midnight owner Kat Dickinson did her thing and very well. She went out quietly only to be remembered in the hearts of many Baltimoreans as a “hon” in the true meaning of the word. And that should make her smile.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

