Police can investigate murders but they can’t prevent them | READER COMMENTARY

Let me give you a few examples of why I say police cannot prevent murders. Picture a citizen walking down a city street and a bad guy with a gun appears, robs him and shoots him. You can’t prevent that moment. Here’s another example: A drug dealer crosses into another drug dealer’s territory and is shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. You can’t prevent that one either. There’s a dispute in a home between a man and a woman that results in the man shooting the woman. Again, not preventable. A driver cuts off another vehicle, name-calling follows and then someone gets shot. A bad guy walks into a doctor’s office and shoots the doctor for drugs. Neither of these scenarios can’t be prevented. I could go on with other examples, but I’m sure you get my point.